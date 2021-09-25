CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westminster, CA

Ex-California pastor gets 14 years after $33M fraud scheme

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (AP) — A former Southern California pastor was sentenced Friday to 14 years in federal prison for masterminding a church-based investment scheme that bilked hundreds of victims of more than $33 million.

The former pastor of the Westminster-based Church for the Healthy Self, Kent R.E. Whitney, was ordered to pay more than $22 million in restitution. He pleaded guilty last year to mail fraud and filing a false federal income tax return.

The Securities and Exchange Commission says Whitney and his co-pastor allegedly targeted the Vietnamese community in a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme.

Whitney founded the church and operated it out of an Orange County strip mall . The church did not appear to have a sanctuary, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“Mr. Whitney, upon being notified of the investigation, immediately settled with the SEC, cooperated with the U.S. Attorney’s office, and accepted responsibility and entered a guilty plea,” his attorney, Kenneth White, wrote in an email Friday. “His focus is now on his family.”

Attempts to reach other church members were unsuccessful.

Whitney defrauded his investors between September 2014 and April 2019, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles. He directed church representatives to solicit investments on television, as well as at seminars, where they made false or misleading claims.

Although few investors’ dollars were actually put into trading accounts, Whitney had monthly statements sent to victims that included false reports of returns.

Whitney also filed a false federal income tax return, according to prosecutors.

He formed the Church for the Healthy Self following his release from prison on a federal conviction for defrauding investors in a commodities scheme, the LA Times reported.

Comments / 19

Macc4500
9d ago

Hahahaha! Being a Pastor use to be A Calling, Now It's a Criminal Enterprise!!😆😆😆

Reply
9
Nehemiah Marcus
8d ago

Religion is the best base for crime. People willingly give you everything without question and when they realize they have been scammed are obligated to forgive and forget. Then the best part. You repeat the cycle over and over again, ad infinitum.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Response time questioned in Southern California oil spill

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Some residents, business owners and environmentalists questioned whether authorities reacted quickly enough to contain one of the largest oil spills in recent California history, caused by a suspected leak in an underwater pipeline that fouled the sands of famed Huntington Beach and could keep the beaches there closed for weeks or longer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Insurance premiums for NC retirees before Supreme Court

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Litigation challenging the North Carolina General Assembly’s decision 10 years ago to begin charging some retired state government workers and teachers a premium for health insurance is now before the state Supreme Court. The court’s ultimate decision could affect hundreds of thousands of retirees and cost...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

595K+
Followers
324K+
Post
280M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy