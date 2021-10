A man reported the theft of a 60-inch television from his home Sept. 20. Police questioned the suspect, who said he took the TV as “collateral” for a gaming system the caller reportedly took from another man. The suspect added that the TV was damaged during a struggle with the caller. Police were determining of the case was criminal or civil in nature at the time of the report.

BRUNSWICK HILLS TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 56 MINUTES AGO