CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns lead 11-7 in Minnesota at the half. 1. Not sure I’ve ever seen a first quarter where there were only two possessions – one for each team. But that happened with the Browns and the Vikings. Difference is the Vikings scored a TD when Denzel Ward and Johnson III became confused on coverage of Minnesota’s top receiver Justin Jefferson. Ward and Johnson just can’t leave Jefferson open in that situation.

NFL ・ 16 HOURS AGO