Asthma and exercise

By hitman1308
 9 days ago

None of the following is medical advice. You need to talk with your doctor about what would work for you. I am just describing what regimen my pulmonologist has me on. I use a nebulizer with Albuterol Sulfate. I don't need it very often, but if my symptoms are acting up or I am about to do some challenging exercise, I use it for about 15 minutes. It works like a "super rescue inhaler" and totally opens up my airways. It is much more powerful than a standard inhaler. I also use a prescription steroid inhaler (Symbicort, but there are others), that seems to reduce my need for my inhaler and nebulizer. In addition, I take prescription Zafirkulast (Accolate) tablets twice a day.

