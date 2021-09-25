CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

What’s on thr Easel?

wiscassetnewspaper.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes I like to paint a gentle incoming tide. There is something so soothing about it. It is almost meditational. This was one of those days. Another benefit of plein air painting. To see other paintings, visit my website.

www.wiscassetnewspaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
vashonbeachcomber.com

What’s happening in arts

A brand new gallery recently opened on Vashon. It’s located in the heart of town between VALISE Gallery and Gravy restaurant. If you walk by too fast you may miss it, because it’s only 25 inches tall, 20 inches wide and 10 inches deep. It’s the Free Mini-Gallery, the first...
VASHON, WA
Popculture

Greg Gilbert, Rock Singer, Dead at 44

Greg Gilbert, the lead singer for the U.K. indie rock band Delays, died after a battle with cancer. He was 44. Gilbert's wife, Stacey Heale, shared the tragic news with fans on Facebook Thursday. The group scored several hits in the U.K. between 2004 and 2010, including "Hey Girl," "Long Time Coming," "Valentine," and "Hideaway."
CELEBRITIES
brownstoner.com

Take a Deep Dive Into the Built Environment With the 11th Annual Archtober

With a full calendar of exhibits, tours and activities, architecture enthusiasts can soak up knowledge about the city’s designed environment with the 11th annual Archtober. This year the month-long celebration, organized by the Center for Architecture, includes a mix of in-person and virtual events that takes the exploration of architecture and design around the five boroughs and beyond. The “Building of the Day” architect-led tours provide an in-person look at the latest in design, like the renovated Brooklyn Public Library Central Branch by Toshiko Mori and Studio Gang’s 11 Hoyt in Downtown Brooklyn, while the “Travel To” series of virtual tours allow a look at projects in Los Angeles and Mexico City. If you want to enjoy the fall weather outside of the city there are also some in-person weekend tours to spots like Art Omi and the New Canaan Historical Society.
BROOKLYN, NY
mymodernmet.com

8 of the Greatest Easels That Painters of All Kinds Love To Use

There are just some things that you need as a painter. Pigment and brushes are essential, of course, as is a canvas and palette, but don't forget about the easel. Although this frame might feel like an afterthought, an easel will be your greatest companion as you put in the hours to paint.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thr#Easel
Daily Illini

What’s in Your Backpack?

As students return to campus and in-person classes, more and more backpacks are returning to the scene. Find out what some students put in theirs and why!
LIFESTYLE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Boogie2Shooz on the deck!

It’s gonna be a beautiful weekend in the Harbor and we are still going full swing on the deck! Saturday we have the BRHS class of 1971’s 50th class reunion from 1-5. Boogie2Shooz will be providing the entertainment as we wind down what can certainly be said was a crazy summer. Sunday we have the Doug Morgan Band on the deck from 2-5.
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Fall Fiddle Fest at The Waldo

In a celebration of Maine’s music heritage, The Waldo Theatre, at 916 Main St., Waldoboro, is hosting a two-day, multi-venue event, Maine Fall Fiddle Fest, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15 and 16. This official Maine Bicentennial event was postponed from last fall. Accomplished Maine musicians Smokey McKeen and Ellen Gawler...
WALDOBORO, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

River Arts’ call for photographers

River Arts in Damariscotta invites photographers to submit work for the upcoming juried “Photo Show” open to original photographic works. Deadline for dropping off work at the gallery is Saturday, Oct. 16 at 4 p.m. River Arts is pleased to announce that photographer Rose Marasco has accepted the invitation to be the juror for this show.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Paintings
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Kat Logan Performs Tonight at Ocean Point Inn

Ocean Point Inn invites you to join us as we welcome the very talented songstress, Kat Logan tonight from 6:00 to 8:00pm. If you enjoy listening to Joan Baez, you won’t want to miss hearing Kat Logan. Reservations are required and can be made though Open Table or by calling the Inn at 207-633-4200.
ENTERTAINMENT
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Maine Craft Weekend events at Watershed Center

Watershed Center for the Ceramic Arts welcomes visitors to their campus during Maine Craft Weekend , Oct. 1-3. From a kiln opening and sale, to an exhibition, artist talks, and tours of their new studio, Watershed’s suite of events offers an inside look at the organization’s bucolic 54-acre campus and an opportunity to connect with makers from around the state.
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

This week at the Harbor Theater

Harbor Theater reopens Friday, Oct. 1 with new interior upgrades and cosmetic changes to enhance every audience member’s experience. It’s good to be back!. “The Addams Family 2” - Rated PG - Runtime 1 hours, 33 minutes - is an all-new animated movie that opens nationwide and at Harbor Theater. Morticia and Gomez are distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with "scream time." To bond with the whole family, they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, IT, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong? Playing at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, Saturday, Oct. 2, Wednesday, Oct. 6 and Thursday, Oct. 7; and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.
MOVIES
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Getting that orange on

This time of year, you start to see the most orange on our pages. Christmas has its reds, greens and often nature’s white backdrop; and red is a February regular for Valentine’s Day, plus paired with black year round for Wiscasset’s Wolverines. But in September when the leaves change and...
WISCASSET, ME
Variety

Robert Pattinson, H.E.R. and More at the Academy Museum Premiere Party

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures keeps on partying. Just four nights after a gala opening celebration was held at the new complex located on the LACMA campus in Los Angeles, Robert Pattinson and H.E.R. co-chaired, along with museum director and president Bill Kramer and Vanity Fair editor Britt Hennemuth, the Premiere party on Wednesday night. The guest list included Rebel Wilson, Zooey Deschanel, Clea DuVall and more.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Chicago

2’s Got Your Ticket: Fun For The Whole Family At ‘Matilda The Musical’ At Northbrook Theater

CHICAGO (CBS) — A spunky kid, great harmonies, and over-the-top villains. 2’s Got Your Ticket with a treat for the whole family, as the Highland Park Players present Matilda the Musical, based on the Roald Dahl classic. Entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole reports Dahl is the writer who brought us quirky and often frightening characters like those who populate Charlie and the Chocolate Factory or The Witches. The two young actresses sharing the lead role told us that’s exactly the reason to enjoy the show. Rosemary Heckard rotates the lead role of Matilda with Everleigh Murphy, and Heckard said she likes the character because, “She...
NORTHBROOK, IL
CBS Denver

Colorado Jazz Music Legend Celebrates 101st Birthday At Red Rocks Amphitheater

MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) –The Colorado Music Hall of Fame was visited by its oldest living inductee on Saturday. The museum calls Red Rocks Amphitheater home. Charles Burrell turns 101 years old on Monday. (credit: Colorado Music Hall of Fame/Kevin J. Beaty) As part of his birthday celebrated, his visit to the museum included a trip to the amphitheater where he performed as the first Black musician to be signed to a symphony orchestra. As a musician trying to make an honest living, he used money he earned by painting and washing seat at Red Rocks Amphitheatre to pay his bills. (credit: Colorado Music Hall of Fame/Kevin J. Beaty) “This is definitely one of the benches. I think it still remembers me. We had quite an association,” Burrell said. Burrell performed alongside Charlie Parker, Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole and Sarah Vaughan.
COLORADO STATE
Reporter Newspapers

Theatre Review: The moving universality of Theatrical Outfit’s ‘An Iliad’

Theatrical Outfit is opening its new season with the Atlanta premiere of “An Iliad,” by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare, based on Homer’s epic story of the Trojan Wars, “The Iliad,” translated by Robert Fagles. The play is directed by Matt Torney, the Outfit’s new artistic director, and it features an incredible performance by Lee […] The post Theatre Review: The moving universality of Theatrical Outfit’s ‘An Iliad’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
ATLANTA, GA
IndieWire

Malcolm McDowell Recalls ‘Torture’ of Making ‘Clockwork Orange’: ‘It Was Worth It’

Stanley Kubrick was notorious for his, well, exacting methods on set. (Look no further than Shelley Duvall’s hair falling out in chunks on the set of “The Shining,” as seen in his daughter Vivian’s making-of documentary.) And while Malcolm McDowell has never minced words about the toll making “A Clockwork Orange” took on his soul, the movie is getting renewed appraisal thanks to a re-release timed to the film’s 50th anniversary. In an expansive interview with NME, McDowell talked about the “torture” of making the movie, in which he stars as ultraviolent droog leader Alex DeLarge. “One of the electricians said:...
MOVIES
AFP

Nora Brown, the banjo prodigy singing tales of Appalachia

At an age when most teenagers are busy learning the latest TikTok dance craze, banjo virtuoso Nora Brown has just released her second album of old-time twang. - School-banjo balance - In late September, Brown released her second album, "Sidetrack My Engine," which features arrangements of songs she learned during visits in places like eastern Kentucky. 
BROOKLYN, NY
Variety

‘Six’ Review: Long Live These Broadway Queens

Strutting strong, arms akimbo and ready for a royal rumble, the sextet of cheeky spouses of King Henry VIII take to the stage in triumph — not just over the much-married monarch who did them wrong, but also in celebration of the deferred Broadway bow of the musical “Six,” shut down by the pandemic last year just hours before its scheduled opening night. But these ladies have been waiting for centuries even, ready to give some perspective and personality to their reductive footnote in history, as echoed in the schoolyard chant: “Divorced, beheaded, died; divorced, beheaded, survived.” You can now add...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy