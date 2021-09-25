What’s on thr Easel?

With a full calendar of exhibits, tours and activities, architecture enthusiasts can soak up knowledge about the city’s designed environment with the 11th annual Archtober. This year the month-long celebration, organized by the Center for Architecture, includes a mix of in-person and virtual events that takes the exploration of architecture and design around the five boroughs and beyond. The “Building of the Day” architect-led tours provide an in-person look at the latest in design, like the renovated Brooklyn Public Library Central Branch by Toshiko Mori and Studio Gang’s 11 Hoyt in Downtown Brooklyn, while the “Travel To” series of virtual tours allow a look at projects in Los Angeles and Mexico City. If you want to enjoy the fall weather outside of the city there are also some in-person weekend tours to spots like Art Omi and the New Canaan Historical Society.

