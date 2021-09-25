CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Rapids, MI

Elk Rapids Hosts Scarecrow Competition

By Meredith St. Henry
Scarecrows are taking over the sidewalks in Elk Rapids.

Saturday is downtown Elk Rapids fall festival, and businesses created scarecrows for a little friendly competition.

You can pick up a ballot at the cider and donut tend on River street during the festival.

The competition has shown how close the community is even in difficult times.

“It’s really to motivate the businesses and help them out to motivate their employees and make them happy,” says Karen Simpson, Chair Person, Downtown Elk Rapids Association. “We’ve had a lot of trouble with labor like everybody else has.”

The business with the most votes will get a pizza party.

Live Music, a beer tent, kids games and vendors will also be at the Elk Rapids Fall Festival.

