Red Sox 3, Yankees 8: Not so nasty, Nate

By Matt_Collins
Over the Monster
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday was very much a potential Wildcard Game preview, aside from just being a huge game to start a huge series in this race. Taking place at Fenway with the two pitchers each team would potentially opt for if they were to make it to the one-game playoff — Nathan Eovaldi for Boston, Gerrit Cole for New York — it was setting up for an electric night. Instead, the energy was sapped out of Fenway early and this was never much of a game. Nathan Eovaldi just didn’t have it, and Cole very much did in the first half of the night. The offense did get one big inning off the Yankees ace, but that was too little too late and New York struck first this weekend.

