As Insufferable Sounders, our expectation is to be playing for the MLS Cup at the end of the season. However, in those off years during which we fail to win the MLS Cup Final, basic participation in that match does not come with a Concacaf Champions League berth. We will, of course, win the 2022 MLS Cup. However, as an academic exercise, I will explore other routes by which our Mighty Sounders might qualify to play in CCL once again.

MLS ・ 6 DAYS AGO