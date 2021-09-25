CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudonville, NY

Rain affects first day of NYS Men’s Mid-Amateur

By Bob Weiner
Daily Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUDONVILLE — It was wet out there. Heavy rains Thursday night forced New York State Golf Association officials to change their plans for the opening round of the 37th NYS Men’s Mid-Amateur Championship Friday at Shaker Ridge Country Club. Instead of using tee times from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. for the elite 135-player field, it was decided to employ a 1 p.m. shotgun start and switch the groups from threesomes to foursomes. The later time gave Shaker Ridge CC’s staff more time to prepare the course.

dailygazette.com

Comments / 0

 

