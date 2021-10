Lisa (née Lalisa Manobal) discussed her first time visiting Korea and reminisces about meeting her Blackpink bandmates Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé in the latest installment of Rolling Stone’s The First Time. “I think I was like, 13? I came with my mom and dad, my family, and I had super short hair like a boy,” she laughs as she recalls when she first visited Korea. Lisa is from Thailand and used a mixture of Thai, Korean, and English in the interview. She also recalls how she met each member of the group one by one during her training process: “I met Jennie...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO