Fayette County, KY

Governor asks state to honor teen killed by COVID-19

By associatedpress
 9 days ago
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear called on the state’s residents Friday to honor a 15-year-old Fayette County student lost to COVID-19 by lighting porches with green lights.

In a statement posted to social media, he also urged Kentuckians to “encourage vaccinations among friends and family and to mask up indoors.”

Sophomore Christopher “C.J.” Gordon Jr. passed away from virus, Fayette County Superintendent Demetrus Liggins confirmed Thursday in a news release.

Gordon’s mother, Renita Wright Gordon, told the Lexington Herald-Leader that Gordon always put other people first and you rarely saw him “not smiling.”

For the month of September, the Bluegrass State is fourth in the nation in terms of children hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

Earlier this month, a 15-year-old Shelby County student who had been diagnosed with COVID before the school year began also died from the virus.

Kentucky reported 3,941 new COVID-19 cases and 26 more virus-related deaths Friday.

Bluegrass Live is a statewide digital news source providing Kentuckians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Kentucky residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Kentucky community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Kentucky is our newsroom.

