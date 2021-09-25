Governor asks state to honor teen killed by COVID-19

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear called on the state’s residents Friday to honor a 15-year-old Fayette County student lost to COVID-19 by lighting porches with green lights.

In a statement posted to social media, he also urged Kentuckians to “encourage vaccinations among friends and family and to mask up indoors.”

Sophomore Christopher “C.J.” Gordon Jr. passed away from virus, Fayette County Superintendent Demetrus Liggins confirmed Thursday in a news release.

Gordon’s mother, Renita Wright Gordon, told the Lexington Herald-Leader that Gordon always put other people first and you rarely saw him “not smiling.”

For the month of September, the Bluegrass State is fourth in the nation in terms of children hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

Earlier this month, a 15-year-old Shelby County student who had been diagnosed with COVID before the school year began also died from the virus.

Kentucky reported 3,941 new COVID-19 cases and 26 more virus-related deaths Friday.