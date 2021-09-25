CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
QUIZ: Would You Survive “Squid Game”?

By binahearts
Soompi
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Squid Game” has been the most talked about K-drama these days! With the unique but grotesque script and killer cast, it is no wonder that the series has become so successful. Viewers seem to be fascinated by this world of games, greed, and money. Curious to see if you would be able to survive “Squid Game”? Take this quiz to find out!

koalasplayground.com

K-netizens Continue to Be Upset that Netflix Hit Drama Squid Game is Too Similar to Popular Japanese Manga As the God’s Will

It’s a fascinating case study on the domestic South Korea response to hit Netflix survivor game drama Squid Game. After a weekend dominating the streaming platform in multiple regions and getting as high as #1 in the worldwide rankings, one would think K-netizens would be proud. Instead the commentariat has remained focused on and frustrated by the same concept and worse multiple game similarities to hit Japanese manga As the God’s Will, which was adapted into a J-movie in 2014 directed by Takashi Miike starring Fukushi Sota. It sounds like more of the audience watched the J-movie than the entirety of the manga series, which I read and enjoyed, but it’s two arcs and the J-movie only adapted the first (shorter) arc with the students who went to school that day and were forced into games, versus the second arc about the delinquent or sick students who missed school that day. The Squid Game screenwriter claimed to have written his script in 2009 but could not get the series made due to how bloody and violent it was until now. I think the biggest problem is the first game – the classic children’s game called Red Light, Green Light in the US with different names, in Japan it’s called Daruma-san ga koronda and in Korea Mugunghwa kkochi pieotseumnida. Since As the God’s Will came out first, the screenwriter of Squid Game should have changed his first game to a different one or made it later in the series. Starting off with the exact same game and execution is probably what makes the similarities all the more noticeable. I am wondering why K-netz is upset since they usually want to stick it to Japan, so probably they don’t like a South Korean show being accused of copying something and it’s so close it’s hard to defend.
COMICS
Marie Claire

The Ending of 'Squid Game,' Explained

The new Netflix hit Squid Game sets up a compelling mystery. The Korean drama follows a deadly Game, where players compete through several rounds of children's games for the chance to win a 45.6 billion won prize (roughly $38 million). Eliminated players are summarily executed, in a brutal show that takes place in complete secret in present-day Korea. As we watch the players, including gambler Ki-hun, disgraced banker Sang-woo, and North Korean refugee Sae-byeok, we also gradually see the machinations behind the Game, which turns bloody violence into entertainment.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

7 TV Shows Like Squid Game You Must See

Inspired by the comics, South Korean writer-director Dong-hyuk Hwang developed ‘Squid Game,’ a survival game action-adventure series. It depicts 456 people participating in different children’s games. However, each of these games has a deadly twist. The eventual winner of the game is set to win ₩45.6 billion (US$38.5 million). The series takes ordinary characters whose lives are riddled with so much trouble that they willingly participate in a deadly series of games.
TV SERIES
TODAY.com

What is 'Squid Game' on Netflix? Here's what you need to know

Since its release on Friday, Sept. 17, the nine-episode Korean thriller “Squid Game” has climbed its way to the number one spot on the streaming platform in the United States. Variety reported last week that “Squid Game” has become the first K-drama to snag the top spot on Netflix in...
TV SERIES
Decider

Will There Be a Season 2 of ‘Squid Game’?

Netflix‘s new big show is Squid Game, a puzzling Korean mystery-thriller about deadly kids games. That’s right: think Chutes and Ladders, but fatal. Okay, maybe it’s a little different. Nevertheless, if you’ve already binge-watched all nine episodes of the drama and are wondering when to expect new episodes, we can guide you through the possibility of Season 2, as well as shows to watch that are just like Squid Game while you wait.
TV SERIES
96.7 KISS FM

What Is ‘Squid Game’? Netflix’s Hit Survival Series, Explained

What if you could win millions of dollars by playing your favorite childhood games with your life constantly on the line?. Well, that's what Squid Game, the South Korean horror-invoking survival drama that's been trending everywhere and taking the world by storm, is about. It's safe to say not a day goes by without someone tweeting or posting a TikTok referencing a sound, a game, or a cast member (Jung HoYeon) from the drama.
TV SERIES
Montclarion

‘Squid Game’ is Korean Brilliance

There is no show quite like “Squid Game,” the Korean drama released Sept. 17 on Netflix. With the amount of gore and plot twists in the nine-episode series, the only thing that could come close is the infamous and just as brilliant “Saw” franchise. Though there aren’t any elaborate traps awaiting the contestants in “Squid Game,” the games involve luck, and if players have it, they just may make it to see the end.
TV & VIDEOS
allkpop.com

Reasons why BTS's Jin would have a high chance of winning the "Squid Game"

If you are an active user of social media, you've probably seen lots of people talking about the mysterious "Squid Game." If you don't know, it's a popular Korean drama on Netflix with a bunch of people playing in different games and trying to survive in them. As it was said, the drama became very popular and, of course, many people started wondering if their favorite idols could win in Squid Game? One curious Twitter user did research and found out that Jin has a significant chance of winning! Let's see why.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

Squid Game foreshadowed all those horrific deaths – did you notice?

Squid Game spoilers follow. Like the big twist at the ending that many fans did not see coming, and the theories that show that there is indeed a game within a game, Netflix's Squid Game completely surprises the viewers, and even shatters our hearts. But if you have watched Squid...
TV SERIES
Distractify

Here Are Shows You Can Watch if You're Still Obsessing Over 'Squid Game'

Chances are that if you've been on Netflix recently, you've seen Squid Game flying around on your Recommended list. As of writing, the Korean drama about desperate people competing in violent versions of children's games for an enormous cash prize sits as No. 1 on the streaming service's Top 10 in the U.S. list. If you find yourself binging the whole first season and wanting more, you might want to check out these shows that are similar to it.
TV SERIES
The Tab

Quiz: Which Married At First Sight UK guy would you end up with?

Married At First Sight UK is coming to an end and in the past few weeks we’ve been introduced to some truly incredible men, and some who haven’t always acted perfectly. But of all the men in this series of Married At First Sight UK which one would you end up with? It’s time to find out with our quiz.
TV & VIDEOS
Axios

"Squid Game" mania continues

Netflix’s new top show “Squid Game” has taken over the cultural zeitgeist. Catch up quick: The dark South Korean drama centers around a group of people who play each other in life-or-death games to win an insane amount of money. It's on pace to become Netflix's biggest show ever, co-CEO...
TV SERIES
Miami Herald

Review: Should you watch ‘Squid Game,’ Netflix’s surprise hit?

No squid were harmed in the making of "Squid Game," or even appear in the nine-episode Korean series from Netflix that the streamer is cautiously predicting might be its most successful show ever. (It is hard to know exactly what that means, given the company's famously secret metrics, but take it as read that it's doing well.)
TV SERIES
Soompi

Romance Drama “To My Star” Confirmed To Get A Second Season

“To My Star” has been renewed for a second season!. Produced by H & Co and EnergeDic Company, “To My Star” was a hit BL (boys’ love) web drama that aired in the first half of 2021. It starred Son Woo Hyun as Kang Seo Joon, an actor who has fallen out of standard orbit, and Kim Kang Min as Han Ji Woo, a chef who doesn’t want to break from the established path.
TV & VIDEOS

