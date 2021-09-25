CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘M*A*S*H’ Writer Made Cast Wear Parkas on Malibu Set After Getting Script Complaints

By Anna Dunn
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 9 days ago
A writer for M*A*S*H made the cast wear parkas on their Malibu, California set after getting too many complaints from the actors. M*A*S*H was an absolutely iconic show, but that doesn’t mean the producers couldn’t get creative when the cast stepped out of line. Growing exhausted with hearing the actors complain about the scripts, writers decided to write multiple episodes that forced the actors to pretend like they were in freezing weather, making them wear parkas.

