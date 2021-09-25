Flood Advisory issued for Dona Ana by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 20:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-24 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dona Ana FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL DONA ANA COUNTY Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Effective: 2021-10-03 17:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-03 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, canals, and storm sewers, as well roadways, underpasses, and other poor drainage areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cook; Will FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN COOK, SOUTHEASTERN WILL AND CENTRAL LAKE IN COUNTIES At 558 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated that earlier heavy rains had moved out of the advisory area. However, radar estimates indicate that up to 3 inches of rainfall had occurred earlier across localized portions of the advisory area. While an additional isolated shower or two is possible, minor flooding should gradually subside early this evening. Some locations that will experience flooding include Chicago, Hammond, Gary, Tinley Park, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville, Chicago Heights, Roseland, South Shore, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Oak Forest, Crown Point, Harvey, Highland, Blue Island and Munster.
Effective: 2021-10-03 20:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-04 11:55:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Orange The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake. * Until late tomorrow morning. * At 7:45 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 25.4 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Sunday was 25.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 19.6 feet Friday evening. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Water inundates roads in lowland areas near the river. Low spots on Old Sour Lake Road are under water. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Pine Island Bayou Sour Lake 25.0 25.4 Sun 7 pm CDT 22.4 21.2 20.6
Effective: 2021-10-03 19:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-04 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Midland THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN MIDLAND COUNTY At 411 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated showers and thunderstorms on a weakening trend over the area, however minor flooding of roads, low lying areas, and small streams remains possible. Doppler radar estimated from 1 and 3 inches of rain fell in the area since midnight. Some locations that will experience flooding include Porter Township. Showers continue over the region but with rainfall rate low enough to allow progress on run off through 600 AM.
Effective: 2021-10-03 15:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-03 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Target Area: Will The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois Southeastern Will County in northeastern Illinois Central Lake IN County in northwestern Indiana * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 326 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Chicago, Hammond, Gary, Tinley Park, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville, Chicago Heights, Roseland, South Shore, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Oak Forest, Crown Point, Harvey, Highland, Blue Island and Munster. Additional localized rainfall of up to 1 inch is possible over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Effective: 2021-10-03 20:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-03 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Fayette The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Walker County in central Alabama Northeastern Fayette County in west central Alabama * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 804 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the past 6 hours. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jasper, Winfield, Sumiton, Cordova, Dora, Carbon Hill, Berry, Parrish, Oakman, Glen Allen, Gu-Win, Gorgas, Gorgas Steam Plant, Beloit, Burnwell, Corona, West Corona, Townley, Holly Grove and Cedrum Area. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Effective: 2021-10-03 19:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-04 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Livingston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Huron River Near Hamburg affecting Livingston County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Huron River Near Hamburg. * Until further notice. * At 11:15 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 6.6 feet. * Flood stage is 6.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain nearly steady above flood stage at 6.6 feet into the upcoming week.
Effective: 2021-10-03 19:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-04 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Oakland The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a * Flood Advisory for Oakland County in southeastern Michigan * Until 1030 PM EDT. * At 729 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen with locally higher amounts just south of the M-59 corridor from Highland to White Lake including Milford. The heaviest rain will shift east into Pontiac over the next hour or so. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Warren, Livonia, Troy, Southfield, Pontiac, Novi, Milford, Holly, Oxford, Sterling Heights, Royal Oak, Birmingham, Rochester, South Lyon, Northville, Ortonville, Clarkston, West Bloomfield, Detroit Zoo and Lake Fenton. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over parts of the area as an area of heavy rain migrates slowly east to Pontiac. This additional rain will result in an expansion of minor flooding eastward along and south of the M-59 corridor.
Effective: 2021-10-03 20:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-03 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Oakland LOCALLY TORRENTIAL DOWNPOURS EXPECTED Showers with embedded thunderstorms will produce locally torrential rainfall early this evening. While most locations will only receive one half an inch of rain or less, localized spots may receive 1 to 2 inches of rain in less than an hour. This will cause minor poor drainage flooding and lead to significant ponding of water on some area roadways.
Effective: 2021-10-03 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-03 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Douglas AREAS OF FOG, LOCALLY DENSE FOG FORMING Areas of fog, locally dense, has developed from Two Harbors, to the Twin Ports, Cloquet, and east along the Highway 13 corridor in northern Douglas County. If traveling this evening, use low beam headlights and allow for plenty of distance between vehicles.
Effective: 2021-10-03 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-03 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lowndes The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Lowndes County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 720 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain in Columbus and also in far southeast Lowndes County. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Columbus. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Effective: 2021-10-03 21:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-03 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lowndes FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LOWNDES COUNTY Flood waters have receded. Some additional heavy downpours are possible but the heaviest rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed any road closures.
Effective: 2021-10-04 00:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-04 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jefferson The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Jefferson County in central Alabama * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 1059 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Birmingham, Mountain Brook, Trussville, Gardendale, Irondale, Fultondale, Center Point, Clay, Pinson, Tarrant, Birmingham Airport, Ketona Lakes, Kingston, Alton, B.j.c.c., Grayson Valley, Five Points South, Chalkville, Regions Field and U.A.B. Campus. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Effective: 2021-10-04 01:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Chester; Decatur; Hardeman; Hardin; Henderson; McNairy DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Effective: 2021-10-04 04:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Barron; Polk; St. Croix DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility as low as one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central and south central Minnesota. * WHEN...Now through 9 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Effective: 2021-10-03 20:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-04 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park. * Until further notice. * At 7:35 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 2.3 feet. * Flood stage is 2.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:35 PM CDT Sunday was 2.6 feet. * Forecast...The river will rise to 2.6 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall to 2.5 feet and begin rising again early Tuesday morning. It will rise to 2.6 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall again but remain above flood stage. * Impact...At 3.0 feet, Water over lowest portions of Goos Ferry Road. Cars should be moved to higher ground. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Calcasieu River White Oak Park 2.0 2.3 Sun 7 pm CDT 2.5 2.5 2.5
Effective: 2021-10-03 22:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-03 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Neshoba FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN NESHOBA COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
