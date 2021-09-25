Judge won’t order hospital to give ivermectin to seriously ill COVID-19 patient

I am writing this letter because I am confused about the current situation regarding our medical profession in the Harrisburg area. I attempted to make an appointment with my PCP (Primary Care Provider) a few weeks ago as I had gotten stung by three bees while doing some yard work and my leg had swollen badly. I called on a Monday morning only to be told that she had no appointments available that week, in fact she had no open appointments for over a month. I was instructed to go to an Urgent Care that was owned by the same corporation as the office my PCP worked (UPMC).

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO