Judge won’t order hospital to give ivermectin to seriously ill COVID-19 patient

By The Associated Press
 9 days ago
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has refused to order a hospital to administer the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin to a man who is seriously ill with COVID-19. Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn said in a ruling issued Friday that patients, even if they are gravely ill, do not have a right to a particular medical treatment. She also said a health care provider’s duty to treat is bound by that provider’s standard of care.

