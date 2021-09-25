CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Sam Sklar, Roman Jensen, Parker Lawler lead Red Land past Hershey for first win of the season

It took Red Land some time to get going Friday night, but once they did, the Patriots poured it on for a 21-0 shutout over visiting Hershey. The teams nearly played a scoreless first half before Kaden Peifer provided the spark Red Land needed with less than a minute remaining. The senior stepped out of a sideline tackle and rumbled to the Hershey 5-yard line. QB Roman Jensen flipped a scoring pass to WR Sam Sklar three plays later.

