Sam Sklar, Roman Jensen, Parker Lawler lead Red Land past Hershey for first win of the season

The Mid-Penn has a long list of former high school football stars who are also suiting up on the weekends. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The following is a quick look at some of the conference’s top players who are now playing on the college level and in the NFL. Think we missed someone who is doing well? Let us know via twitter @SportsByBLinder.

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO