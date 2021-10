The Philadelphia Flyers will look to rebound from a disappointing 2020-21 season when they open their 2021-22 regular season schedule against the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 15. The team will begin training camp on Sept. 23, begin to turn the page on the new season and establish continuity with the new players that were added during the offseason. The Flyers struggled at the goaltending position last season — starter Carter Hart, and former backups Brian Elliott and Alex Lyon did not play well enough as the team hobbled to a sixth-place finish in the East Division.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO