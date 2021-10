There are a number of descriptors MMORPG devs would like to hear about their game world’s maps. Things like “gorgeous,” “lush,” “expansive,” or “interesting.” One descriptor that devs probably don’t like to hear is “slipperier than a syrup-covered pig sliding downhill.” That was apparently something of an issue in Shroud of the Avatar (though likely not as severe as that description would imply), but the problem of players’ feet sliding when on overworld maps was apparently a thing. A thing that’s been fixed now.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO