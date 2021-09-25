Fashions to a Tea is Oct. 14

Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County will present the 23d Annual Fashions to a Tea: Welcome to the Roaring 20’s on October 14. The event will be located at the Champaign County Fairgrounds’ 4-H building. The evening starts at 5 p.m. with a Silent Auction and Wine Bar and then dinner and a show begin at 6:15 p.m. The event will feature several breast cancer survivors along with committee members modeling fashions to show hope and encouragement to others. The speaker is a Champaign County native and breast cancer survivor, Michelle Lang Schock. Tickets are $20 each and available through the event ticketing website Eventbrite.