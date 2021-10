AVON, Ohio — When given the chance, Avon sophomore Jakorion Caffey finds the end zone with a magnet pull. He scored four times Friday night in the Eagles’ 41-29 win against Olmsted Falls, finishing with a career-high 175 yards on 22 carries. Caffey has made an impact in each of his games, splitting carries with junior Gavin Ehrhardt, quarterback Sam DeTillio and a deep roster that had its share of blowouts through the first half of the high school football regular season.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO