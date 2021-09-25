'Be open to people': Soccer star Carli Lloyd, coach discuss her career, value of relationships at Elon convocation
Two-time Olympic gold medalist and World Cup champion Carli Lloyd and her trainer Danny Madaroski spoke at Elon University's fall convocation Friday, reflecting on the women's soccer star's career, their time training together and the relationship they've built. Convocation kicked off the university's fall speaker series, which focuses on relationships,...www.thetimesnews.com
Comments / 0