Elon, NC

'Be open to people': Soccer star Carli Lloyd, coach discuss her career, value of relationships at Elon convocation

Times-News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo-time Olympic gold medalist and World Cup champion Carli Lloyd and her trainer Danny Madaroski spoke at Elon University's fall convocation Friday, reflecting on the women's soccer star's career, their time training together and the relationship they've built. Convocation kicked off the university's fall speaker series, which focuses on relationships,...

A conversation with Carli Lloyd

American soccer star Carli Lloyd has seen it all, from a college career to the Olympics. Before she spoke at Fall Convocation, Elon News Network sat down with the athlete to hear her thoughts as she gets closer to retirement. The following conversation has been edited for space and clarity.
Soccer legend Carli Lloyd shares how relationships elevated her career accomplishments

Carli Lloyd is one of the best to ever play the game of soccer. The New Jersey native has brought home Olympic gold medals and World Cup championships as a leading member of the U.S. national team during a 16-year stretch. She scored a hat trick during the World Cup finals in 2015, and scored five goals in a recent U.S. National Women’s Team match against Paraguay. She accomplished the latter as she prepares to retire from the game atop the record books as one of its leading scorers and a consistent fan favorite.
