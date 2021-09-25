Officers continue search for Laundrie through the weekend

The search for Brian Laundrie will continue into the weekend.

That’s the latest from North Port Police who tell us, after seven days of searching, they still haven’t found any evidence that could lead them to Laundrie. North Port PD also had to respond to the Laundrie home Friday night after an anonymous caller reported gunshots fired nearby around 6:45 p.m. After investigating, officers didn’t find any evidence that shots were actually fired.

Back at the Carlton Reserve, the search is now a criminal investigation with Laundrie facing a federal charge, but North Port PD said that doesn’t affect their goal.

"The warrant doesn’t change anything for us. We’re working as hard to find him now as we did on day one," said Cdr. Joe Fussell.

Cdr. Fussell said he has heard criticism on social media that his officers may be wasting their time searching the Reserve because Laundrie might not be there.

But he believes in their mission.

"We’re not wasting our time out here. We are doing our due diligence to find Brian in an area that intelligence had led us that he could possibly be in," said Cdr. Fussell.

The only intelligence the media has seen is the claim from Laundrie’s parents that he was headed to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Tuesday, September 14th. He hasn't been seen since, and his silver Mustang was found there on Wednesday, September 15th.

So officers will continue the search into the weekend, putting up with the hot and humid conditions until they have ruled out the possibility that Laundrie isn’t there.

"This is wearing on everyone. Everybody has a level of stress. Everybody has the drive, and that’s really what’s carrying us through is the drive to try to find Brian and try to put closure to this investigation," said Cdr. Fussell.

There was one encouraging note in the update from North Port PD Friday night. They said every meal officers have had out in the field has either been made by family members, or donated from the community.