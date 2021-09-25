CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortnite Accidentally Leaks Map Change

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpic Games has seemingly revealed a fairly big map change coming to Fortnite, presumably with the next update on the Nintendo Switch, mobile, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X battle royale game. As Fortnite leakers, news pages, content creators, and fans alike have pointed out, a recent and official Fortnite promotional video showed a version of Steamy Stacks that's not currently in the game, but that is presumably about to be.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

VIDEO GAMES

