Fortnite Accidentally Leaks Map Change

Fortnite Season 8 has arrived and the cubes are taking over the island. This season has seen the debut of new content such as map changes, new NPCs, new weapons, and much more. However, those may not be the only big changes to be introduced to the battle royale. Compared to other titles in the battle royale genre, Fortnite is unique and this is mainly down to its building mechanic. However, in some ways, it shares similarities with the likes of Call of Duty: Warzone and Apex Legends in the form of weapons, vehicles and limited-time game modes, for example. According to a leak, another shared mechanic could be added into Fortnite in the form of sliding.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO