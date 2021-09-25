CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Wants Negan "Going Down Swinging" on The Walking Dead

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen The Walking Dead ends, actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan wants Negan going solo or "going down swinging." Negan came in swinging Lucille (and has since retired the barbwire-wrapped baseball bat for a crowbar), and he might go out the same way if the Reapers hunt him down with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) on their mission to Meridian. Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show ahead of the mid-season finale ominously titled "For Blood," Morgan said he doesn't know how The Walking Dead ends but knows the ending he wants for Negan:

