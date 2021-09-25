CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey County, IL

Gold Star Mothers and Family Ceremony Set For 2 P.M. Sunday In Jersey

 9 days ago
JERSEY COUNTY - The Veterans Assistance Commission of Jersey County announced that at 2 p.m. Sunday, they will have a Gold Star Mothers and Family ceremony at the Jersey County Courthouse at the War Memorial. "Any Gold Star family planning on attending need to call by 7 p.m. Saturday and leave a message at 618-498-1810," Gregory S. Breden of the Veterans Assistance Commission said. "Please bring lawn chairs. The public is urged to attend. The Marine Corps League Robert Wendle detachment #1037 Continue Reading

