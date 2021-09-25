Gold Star Mothers and Family Ceremony Set For 2 P.M. Sunday In Jersey

ST. LOUIS - Thirty-eight mothers and their children from the local chapter of Jack and Jill of America Inc. will take to the Mississippi River in canoes on Saturday, October 2, as part of the first annual Thrive Outside Day celebration in St. Louis. The inaugural Thrive Outside Day celebration will span nine river miles, beginning at the Chain of Rocks and finishing at the Gateway Arch National Park. In May 2021, St. Louis became one of just eight U.S. cities to receive a multi-year grant from Continue Reading

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO