CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Carriage horse collision prompts calls for alternative option

By Greg Mocker
PIX11
PIX11
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MOpqB_0c7UJ41500

MANHATTAN — A recent injury to a carriage horse has renewed the debate over their presence around Central Park.

On Friday, a carriage horse crashed into a black sedan. Witnesses on the scene said the horse collapsed and remained unconscious for several minutes, according to a statement from advocacy group New Yorkers for Clean, Livable, and Safe Streets (NYCLASS). Footage shared by the advocacy group showed the horse kicking and struggling to get off the ground after regaining consciousness. Another showed the destruction and bloody aftermath of the incident.

Read More: Injured carriage horse struggles after vehicle collision in Midtown

Christina Hansen, a carriage driver and spokesperson for the industry, said the vet checked on the horse, named Chief, again Friday evening.

“It’s newsworthy because it happens so rarely. The horse is fine,” Hansen said.

A group called the Committee for Compassionate and Responsible Tourism wants the city to transition to electric carriages.

Susan Wagner, with the committee, shared her observations on electric carriages from a trip to Guadalajara, Mexico. She said it’s better for the drivers — who can work longer hours if they choose, with less expenses. Naturally, it avoids putting horses in dangerous situations, too.

Horse-carriage drivers, however, question why the city would want more vehicles in the park after removing cars.

The city regulates all aspects of the horse-carriage industry. Adding electric vehicles to the tourism industry would require legislation.

Read More: Injured carriage horse struggles after vehicle collision in Midtown

During Mayor Bill de Blasio’s term, he and the New York City Council enacted additional regulations for horse-drawn carriages.

The horses get 15-minute breaks every two hours and they can work no longer than 9 hours a day. Five weeks vacation is also required.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

Historic Manhattan church devastated by fire welcomes back parishioners

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — Middle Collegiate Church, first closed by the pandemic and then by a devastating fire, welcomed back parishioners Sunday at a prayer service. Hundreds returned for the first time since March of 2020. Church member Jonathan Lucas was there with other members of the tight-knit congregation. “It just goes back to something […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

New video: Man splashes paint on George Floyd statue in Union Square

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan — After a statue of George Floyd was vandalized Sunday morning in Union Square, the NYPD early Monday released new surveillance video of a man dousing the statue with paint in broad daylight. According to police, the unidentified man riding a skateboard approached the statue in the south plaza of the park […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Plane trying to take off in NJ evacuated after fire

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A plane caught fire on the runway of a New Jersey airport after an apparent bird strike, prompting the evacuation of more than 100 passengers and crew, officials said. Fort Lauderdale, Florida-bound Flight 3044 was accelerating for takeoff on the Atlantic City Airport runway shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday when […]
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, NY
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Accidents
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
PIX11

George Floyd statue vandalized in Union Square

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan — A statue of George Floyd was vandalized while on display in Union Square, photos posted to social media on Saturday show. The statue was splattered with blue paint around 10 a.m., police said. The statue is one of three monuments by artist Chris Carnabuci that were unveiled in the park on […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Police ID badly decomposed body found under garbage in empty Bronx lot

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Police on Saturday identified a woman whose badly decomposed body was found underneath a pile of garbage in the Bronx over the summer. The death of Jazmine Williams, 31, was deemed a homicide, according to the NYPD. She was found with a bag over her head, police said. Construction workers […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

NYPD arrests man in Brooklyn NYCHA rooftop death

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Police arrested a 44-year-old homeless man Saturday on murder charges in a Brooklyn man’s rooftop death. Solomon Samuel, 44, was found unconscious and unresponsive on the roof of a Brownsville Houses building on Thursday night, police said. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced deceased. Samuel’s […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Carriage#The Horses#Accident#New Yorkers#Nyclass#The New York City Council
PIX11

NY man arrested after using fake COVID vaccine card at work: officials

EATON, N.Y. — A New York man was arrested after authorities said he provided a forged COVID-19 vaccination card to his employer. The 24-year-old from Eaton, New York, was booked on a charge of second-degree possession of a forged instrument — a felony, New York State Police said. The arrest stemmed from an investigation by […]
EATON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Pets
PIX11

19-year-old shot in head, critically inured in Brooklyn: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Another New York City teen became a victim of gun violence in Brooklyn on Thursday evening, according to the NYPD. Police said the shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Prospect Place in the Crown Heights neighborhood. According to officials, a 19-year-old male victim was shot in the head and buttocks. The […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

2 wounded in shooting at Newark liquor store: officials

NEWARK, N.J. — Two people were wounded when gunfire erupted by a New Jersey liquor store on Saturday afternoon, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Officials said cops responded around 2 p.m. to a call for shots fired near the corner of Evergreen Avenue and Rose Street in Newark. Responding officers found two victims that […]
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

New suspect images after 16-year-old shot in head in Brooklyn playground

BROOKLYN — The NYPD early Monday released new images of three individuals sought in connection with gunfire in a Brooklyn park that struck a 16-year-old bystander Friday, leaving the girl in a coma. Kyla-Simone Sobers-Batties was shot in the head by a stray bullet round 3 p.m. at the playground in the Nicholas Naquan Heyward Jr. Park, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man groped 10-year-old in Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

BROOKLYN — A man groped a 10-year-old girl on a subway station platform in Brooklyn Friday morning, police said. The victim and her mother were on the Manhattan-bound A train platform at the Hoyt–Schermerhorn Streets station around 7:45 a.m. when the unidentified man grabbed the child’s butt, according to the NYPD. Police released a photo […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man shot near Barclays Center in Brooklyn: NYPD

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A man was shot near the Barclays Center in Brooklyn Friday afternoon, police said. It happened around 3:12 p.m. in the vicinity of Atlantic and Fifth avenues near the Barclays Center and Chick-fil-A in the Prospect Heights neighborhood, authorities said. According to police, a vehicle collision...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

2K+
Followers
527
Post
446K+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy