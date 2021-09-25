CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

AC Milan vs. Spezia odds, expert picks, how to watch, live stream: Sept. 25 Italian Serie A predictions

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAC Milan is off to a near-perfect start in Serie A play, earning four wins and a draw from its first five league games. On Saturday, it will face Spezia, which is currently sitting one point above the drop zone in 17th place with four points from its first five games. Meanwhile, AC Milan is briefly sitting second in the table behind rivals Inter Milan on goal differential, but is playing its fifth game in 13 days. You can catch all the action live on Paramount+.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

Inter Milan’s Third-Straight Annual Loss Moves Oaktree Closer to Control

Italian soccer power Inter Milan on Thursday posted a $285 million loss for the fiscal year that ended in June, its third-straight year of reported losses. Last season’s Serie A champions reported $421 million in revenue, down from $443 million the previous year. The Nerazzurri, as the team is known, has been struggling financially since September 2020. The club’s majority stakeholder, the Chinese electronics retailer Suning Group, fell into financial distress after its $700 million deal with the English Premier League for Chinese broadcast rights was terminated due to non-payment. Suning tried to renegotiate the contract, citing the pandemic, but the...
SOCCER
blackchronicle.com

Fiorentina vs. Inter Milan: Serie A live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, time

Fiorentina host Inter Milan on Tuesday with Vincenzo Italiano’s side into the upper reaches of the Serie A table after three consecutive wins. Both sides have won three of their four outings so far, but Simone Inzaghi’s defending champions remain unbeaten while Fiorentina lost on opening day. Inter thumped Bologna 6-1 last time out while Fiorentina edged Genoa with their last meeting.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivier Giroud
Person
Theo Hernandez
AFP

Barcelona thumped and Chelsea beaten as Ronaldo rescues Man Utd

Barcelona plunged even further into crisis on Wednesday with a thumping Champions League defeat at Benfica while holders Chelsea were beaten by Juventus but Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a precious last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Barcelona's defeat leaves Koeman -- who took Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2006 -- in an even more fragile position.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ronald Koeman says Barcelona departure rumours are ‘true’

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman says the rumours he is going to be sacked are likely “true” amid a crisis at the Catalan club.Barca have had their worst ever start to the Champions League following defeats by Bayern Munich and Benfica, and they sit in sixth in the La Liga after three wins and three draws.Koeman faced similar rumours of being fired last season but remained in charge of the side, but this time he doesn’t seem so confident he will stay in the post.He said on Friday: “The club have said nothing to me. I’ve learned that the president was...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Milan#European Soccer#Italian#Caesars Sportsbook#The Italian Serie A#Cbs#Sec#The Pga Tour#Paramount
The Independent

Chelsea vs Southampton confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Chelsea will look to bounce back from two defeats in a row under Thomas Tuchel when they welcome Southampton to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League today. The Blues have suffered back-to-back 1-0 defeats by Manchester City and Juventus in a disappointing week for the European champions but are boosted by the return of Mason Mount from injury. Tuchel’s side are winless in their last three meetings with Southampton, who have yet to pick up three points in the Premier League this season under Ralph Hasenhuttl. The Saints have drawn four of their opening six matches so far, including against...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leeds vs Watford prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

It has gone somewhat under the radar but Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are yet to win a Premier League game so far this season.The ever-entertaining Yorkshire outfit thrilled neutrals last year in their first top-flight campaign for well over a decade, but have found things more difficult at the start of the 2021/22 season.Meanwhile, Watford’s return to the Premier League has been an indifferent one so far with two wins, one draw and three defeats.Watford have lost just one of their last 10 meetings with Leeds so come into this one with a historical advantage. But Leeds will still be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Atletico Madrid add to Barcelona’s woes while Inter Milan grab comeback win

Atletico Madrid heaped more misery on Barcelona as first-half goals from Thomas Lemar and Luis Suarez saw Diego Simeone’s men cruise to a 2-0 victory at the Wanda Metropolitano.Atletico’s win saw them draw level with city rivals Real at the top of LaLiga while Barca’s season lurches deeper into crisis.Ronald Koeman demanded a reaction from the midweek Champions League loss at Benfica but watched helplessly as Lemar fired a 23rd-minute opener past Marc-Andre ter Stegen then Suarez added the second just before the break.Manu Sanchez grabbed the only goal of the game in stoppage time as Osasuna beat Rayo Vallecano...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Liverpool team news LIVE: Press conference updates as Jurgen Klopp speaks ahead of Man City clash

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp described Manchester City as the best team in Europe and said his side would have to defend superbly in Sunday’s clash between the top two teams in the Premier League.Liverpool are the only unbeaten team left in the league and are top of the standings with 14 points, one point above Pep Guardiola’s City.Klopp said City would be looking to hit back after their midweek Champions League loss at Paris St Germain, adding that the contest at Anfield -- where Liverpool lost 4-1 in last season’s fixture -- would be a “complex football challenge”.“We have to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United: ‘We have to learn from our mistakes’ – Bruno Fernandes unhappy with performances

Bruno Fernandes says “many, many things” have to be done better after all too familiar mistakes cost Manchester United potentially key Premier League points against Everton Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are four points better off than the same stage last season but they have stumbled into the international break.United won four of their first five Premier League matches but last weekend’s shock 1-0 home loss to Aston Villa was followed by Saturday’s frustrating 1-1 draw with Everton at Old Trafford.Fernandes knows they need to buck up their ideas if they are going to win a first trophy since 2017 and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fury and Wilder clash and big names at Old Trafford – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 2.FootballThe big names were at Old Trafford.Legends in their own rights 🙏🔴#MUFC pic.twitter.com/K02tinbpkY— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 2, 2021Patrick Van Aanholt mocked Andros Townsend’s celebration.Andros tried to siuuu and ended up doing a starfish 😂🤣— Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) October 2, 2021Georginio Wijnaldum made fun of Kylian Mbappe.👀🤣 @KMbappe pic.twitter.com/kUQlCSrS8Q— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) October 2, 2021Chelsea players loved their win over Southampton.That one felt good 😁 pic.twitter.com/KEJuOc6pSX— Ben Chilwell...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brentford boss Thomas Frank believes Bees are starting to create a buzz in football world

Thomas Frank believes Brentford are making the football world sit up and take notice after the Bees’ fine Premier League start continued with a dramatic victory at West HamYoane Wissa scored a stoppage-time winner to send Frank’s side up to seventh in the table with a 2-1 win at the London Stadium on Sunday.Brentford now boast three wins and 12 points from seven matches, with boss Frank revealing his delight at such a robust start to their debut Premier League campaign.“Outside of London, outside of west London, maybe no one in the world knows who we are,” said Frank.“So we...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Liverpool and Man City share spoils in thriller as Nuno's Spurs win

Manchester City twice came from behind to draw 2-2 against Liverpool in a thrilling match between the Premier League title rivals on Sunday as Tottenham won to ease the pressure on Nuno Espirito Santo. The result between the two teams who have dominated English football over the past four years leaves the Premier League title race tantalisingly poised.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The sporting weekend in pictures

The first full-scale running of the London Marathon in more than two years was staged and the showdown between title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City was the pick of the Premier League weekend.Here, the PA news agency looks at the weekend in pictures.David Weir (left) from Great Britain crossing the finishing line on The Mall to come third in the Elite Men’s Wheelchair Race at The 2021 Virgin Money London Marathon (Bob Martin/Virgin Money London Marathon). The race was won by Switzerland’s Marcel Hug.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy