St. Paul rallies past Plymouth to stay unbeaten

NORWALK — There was no sense of panic.

“Just a lot of frustration because of the penalties,” St. Paul head coach John Livengood said of Friday’s Firelands Conference game vs. visiting Plymouth. “That made it difficult to keep our tempo and keep things rolling.”

But when the Flyers needed to, they made the big play needed to remain unbeaten. St. Paul trailed by two scores (21-12) with inside of seven minutes left, but scored a pair of touchdowns in under five minutes to rally for a 24-21 win over the Big Red at Contractors Stadium in Norwalk.

With the win, the Flyers — ranked No. 5 in the latest Division VII Associated Press poll _ improved to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the FC. The Big Red lost their third straight to fall to 3-3 (0-3 FC).

Trailing 21-12 with 11:53 left, the Flyers needed 10 plays to go 50 yards and took five minutes off the clock as Will Stieber pushed across from four yards out with 6:53 left. The kick was no good, and the Flyers still trailed 21-18.

But on Plymouth’s second play of its ensuing possession, the ball was knocked loose and St. Paul junior lineman Andy Meyer was there for the recovery at the Plymouth 26-yard line.

Again it took work, as the Big Red forced them to use up nine plays. Stieber again scored from three yards out with 2:08 left, and the kick was blocked for a third time in the game. That left the Flyers ahead 24-21.

Plymouth moved the ball to the St. Paul 33, but ran out of downs and time as Meyer again batted down a heave by Plymouth quarterback Clayton Miller at the St. Paul 8 as time expired.

“First you have to give credit to Plymouth and their kids and coaching staff,” Livengood said. “They played hard and are a good team. Bottom line is I can’t sit here and say we controlled the line of scrimmage on either side. But the thing I’m most proud of with my kids is we had a lot of hurdles to overcome tonight. Plymouth played great.

“But we made some mistakes on our part with blocked extra points and penalties,” he added. “Our kids played hard and got that big turnover there in the fourth quarter. That scoring drive right before and then to come back and get the turnover and finish that was big, because we weren’t finishing drives early on.”

St. Paul opened the game with a lengthy 16-play, 75-yard scoring drive that took 7:22 off the game clock. Stieber scored from a yard out with 4:37 left in the first quarter, but the Tyler Perkins extra point was blocked for a 6-0 St. Paul lead.

The Big Red answered with a 10-play, 56-yard drive that took 5:11 off the clock as Shae Sparks pushed across from a yard out with 11:19 left in the second quarter. The first of three Caiden Allen PATs put Plymouth up 7-6.

Two plays into the ensuing St. Paul drive, Sparks made a heads up play on defense. He stripped a St. Paul receiver after a 13-yard catch and returned the fumble 24 yards to the St. Paul 1. Two plays later, Miller got across for six points and a 14-6 lead with 9:35 left in the half.

St. Paul answered, but it wasn’t easy. Their eighth penalty of the half put the Flyers in a third-and-28 situation, but quarterback Eli Fisher found a leaping Dylan Deppen for a 52-yard gain to the Plymouth 3. Josh Pocos covered that distance the next play for a TD, but the run for two failed and it was a 14-12 Plymouth lead with 5:04 left in the half.

St. Paul got the ball back, but stalled inside the Plymouth 4. A turnover on downs from the seven with six seconds left in the half kept the Big Red up two points at the break.

After a 36-yard field goal attempt by the Flyers was no good with 7:02 left in the third, Plymouth moved 80 yards in nine plays. Nick Cole capped the drive with a 38-yard TD run, and with 2:26 left in the third quarter the Big Red suddenly led 21-12 — and forced a three-and-out on St. Paul’s next possession.

But the Flyers did the same to the Big Red, setting up the final two scores.

“The good games come down to one play,” Plymouth coach Mark Genders said. “Big turnover obviously. But my defense showed up tonight. We just haven’t been playing good assignment football for a couple weeks. We just wanted to be self-accountable, and we were tonight. My team played the way I know they can.

“Tonight, St. Paul made that one big play that we didn’t, and that was the deciding factor,” he added. “Not many teams make them earn it like the way they had to, and my team did that tonight. I’m just really proud of these kids. That’s why tonight hurts. The kids were all in and played great, but we came up a play short. It hurts, we haven’t beat these guys since 1994 and were up two scores with seven minutes left. But they didn’t quit and that’s a good sign.”

Stieber ran 22 times for 92 yards and 3 TDs to pace St. Paul, who also got 62 yards on 15 attempts from Quincey Crabbs, 48 yards on seven rushes from Ben Burger and 31 yards and a TD on nine attempts from Pocos.

Fisher was 8-of-10 passing for 128 yards, with Aiden Kusser catching four passes for 51 yards.

For Plymouth, Cole ran six times for 69 yards and a TD. Miller was 4-of-6 passing for 27 yards and Sparks ran 14 times for 38 yards.

The Big Red host Mapleton (1-4, 0-2) next week, while the Flyers have a huge matchup against Western Reserve (5-1, 2-1) next Saturday in Norwalk.

Plymouth 7 7 7 0 — 21

St. Paul 6 6 0 12 — 24

Scoring

STP — Will Stieber 1 run (kick blocked)

PLY — Shae Sparks 1 run (Caiden Allen kick)

PLY — Clayton Miller 1 run (Allen kick)

STP — Josh Pocos 3 run (run failed)

PLY — Nick Cole 38 run (Allen kick)

STP — Stieber 4 run (kick failed)

STP — Stieber 3 run (kick blocked)