Games of Texas returning to Bryan-College Station

Bryan-College Station has been chosen as the 2025 host community for the largest amateur athletic competition in the state, the Games of Texas.

The last time the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation of Games brought this major event to Aggieland, in 2019, an influx of 20,000 visitors came to stay for approximately four days, with more than $8 million spent in area businesses.

“We’re really excited to be able to showcase some of our new facilities that are coming into the community," said Morgan Key, business development manager with Destination Bryan. “We’ll have esports and pickle ball that are going to be taking place at Legends Event Center, but then we’ll also have virtual golf that will take place at BigShots Aggieland, and then we will have rock wall climbing that will be happening at Stone Co. climbing that’s coming to College Station.”

According to Premier Best Western sales director Mallory Hendrix, the hotel industry in Bryan-College Station is always excited for the influx of guests that come with these late summertime sports.

“It’s a neat time for the hotels," said Hendrix. "In June we have a lot of sports tournaments, and in July we kind of relied on Games of Texas. Well when they left College Station, that did hurt us a little bit.”

While the games bring a temporary boost in revenue, Hendrix explained that there are long term benefits as well.

“We get a lot of great feedback, especially about Bryan and downtown Bryan, and all the things there are to do," she said. "These teams; whether they're from Games of Texas or any other tournament; they do come back and make it into a family vacation.”

The games will take place in Corpus Christi next year, and head to Brownsville for the 2023 games, according to the city of Bryan.