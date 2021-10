CLEVELAND — The feeling in the Chicago White Sox' clubhouse after Dylan Cease made an early exit Friday night?. That could have been a lot worse. Already with one starting pitcher's status up in the air closing in on the postseason, the last thing the White Sox needed to see Friday was another one go down. Cease took a batted ball off his throwing arm in the sixth inning Friday night, bringing an early end to his in-progress gem of an outing.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO