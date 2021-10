Although it wasn't one of the Academy's best days in terms of results, there were still some positive takeaways for FC Dallas' VP of Youth Chris Hayden. "For the first week of the season, we're still exiting preseason mode and for the most part the players were available," he said. "We got good games which we haven't had in months. From those standpoints, it was really positive for us to reflect on our groups to see where we're at so we can continue to make improvements. Because now we're in the season and games are going to come quickly every weekend."

MLS ・ 11 DAYS AGO