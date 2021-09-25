No. 2 Minnechaug defense can’t hold off Wachusett in 15-12 loss

It’s Week 4 of the 2021 season as NFL RedZone returns to give fans a commercial-free ride through the afternoon schedule. The all-touchdowns, no-breaks, broadcast opens up in the 1 p.m. slot with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles. Elsewhere, we’ve got the Browns vs. Vikings, Colts vs. Dolphins, Panthers vs. Cowboys, Lions vs. Bears and more. Things pick up in the late afternoon slot with a pair of NFC West matchups with the Cardinals vs. Rams and Seahawks vs. 49ers. We’ve also got a battle between historic franchises as the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Green Bay Packers. As always, trying to track down NFL RedZone can be a little bit tricky, as it’s not including with many basic cable packages and is usually an add-on for streaming services. However, some services, like fuboTV, do offer NFL RedZone as part of its free trial, giving viewers plenty of ways to watch for the 2021 season.

