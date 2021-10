AMHERST — Toledo’s visit to Amherst was swift and easy, pummeling UMass 45-7 as quarterback Brady Olson struggled to find his footing in Walt Bell’s offense. The streak of slow starts continued for Olson and the Minutemen (0-5). In the first quarter, the true freshman quarterback completed just one pass for minus-1 yards to go along with a team total of minus-8 rushing yards. He finished the contest with 106 yards through the air on 19-of-22 passing with a touchdown, an interception and a fumble.

AMHERST, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO