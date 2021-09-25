CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coopersville, MI

Colton Bosch helps Coopersville beat Allendale to remain unbeaten

By Zach Harig
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GyztL_0c7UEtOu00

The Coopersville football program remained unbeaten with a 24-6 win over Allendale on Friday night.

The Broncos used a big day from senior quarterback Colton Bosch, who completed 14-of-22 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns while Ryan Serba caught nine passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns.

It was the Coopersville defense that impressed yet again on Friday, holding Allendale scoreless until late in the fourth quarter and is now allowing just 12 points per game.

The Broncos will take on West Catholic in week six while the Falcons travel to Holland Christian.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page .

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Allendale, MI
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Education
City
Coopersville, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#Broncos#American Football#West Catholic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy