Colton Bosch helps Coopersville beat Allendale to remain unbeaten

The Coopersville football program remained unbeaten with a 24-6 win over Allendale on Friday night.

The Broncos used a big day from senior quarterback Colton Bosch, who completed 14-of-22 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns while Ryan Serba caught nine passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns.

It was the Coopersville defense that impressed yet again on Friday, holding Allendale scoreless until late in the fourth quarter and is now allowing just 12 points per game.

The Broncos will take on West Catholic in week six while the Falcons travel to Holland Christian.

