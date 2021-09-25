Mona Shores beats Zeeland East to remain unbeaten in OK Green

Mona Shores trailed Zeeland East 16-14 in the opening half before a touchdown in the final minute of the opening half to take a 21-16 lead into half.

The Sailors would pull away in after intermission for a 49-30 win to improve to 3-0 in OK Green play.

Matt Koziak's group will take on Reeths-Puffer in week six.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page .

