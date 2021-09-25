Live music returns to Navy Pier with “Chicago Live Again”

CHICAGO — Navy Pier is alive with the sound of live music, with shows returning to the iconic lakefront venue with a two-day festival showcasing the return of performing arts.

The idea behind the festival is that the COVID-19 pandemic was exceptionally rough on performance artists, who serve a fundamental role in the city’s vibrant culture.

A stage set up on the lakefront drew a crowd for live performances, part of a showcase being billed as “Chicago Live Again.”

“Chicago Live Again marks the reopening of all the performing arts in Chicago,” President of Navy Pier Marilynn Gardner said.

Gardner said that when the pandemic began, theatres were among the first to go dark and also among the last to recover.

The two-day festival is an announcement to the city that the arts and artists are back and ready to perform.

The novel idea brings 50 of the city’s top arts organizations, such as the Steppenwolf Theatre and Joffrey Ballet together for free performances.

“All of these performances are free. There’s no cost to admission and you’ll have access to 50 of the top performing arts organizations in this great city,” Gardner said.

Funding was provided by the Pritzker foundation and the Illinois Office of Tourism.

From folk to rap to classical, music for everybody was available at the event with plenty of space for an outdoor picnic.

A special fireworks display will accompany the festival on Saturday night.

