Week 6 wrap: No. 1 Jefferson wears down No. 7 Branch; 7-3A opens with a bang

The marquee matchup of the night at Memorial Stadium in Jefferson did not disappoint. The No. 1-ranked Dragons dominated No. 7 Flowery Branch, 27-7, in both teams Region 8-4 openers. Jefferson's powerful rushing game was too much for a good Falcons defense as Sammy Brown had three touchdown runs, including a 57-yard scramble in the second half. East Hall dropped its opener 42-8 to Cedar Shoals on the road.