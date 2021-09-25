Groups sound off after another abortion restriction is made law in Texas

US President Joe Biden's administration called on a federal judge Friday to swiftly block a new law that bans most abortions in Texas and has raised concerns about women's curtailed access to care. The controversial statute, which went into force on September 1, represents "an open threat to the rule of law," deputy assistant attorney general Brian Netter declared in court arguments in Austin. In its challenge, the US government described the ban as "a truly extraordinary law designed to outflank the federal government and to violate the constitution," Netter said, adding a "judicial intervention" was necessary to make the law unenforceable until the case is decided. The Texas law, the most restrictive of its kind in the country, prohibits abortions as soon as an embryo's heartbeat is detectable, usually at around six weeks of pregnancy, and does not allow exceptions in cases of incest or rape.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO