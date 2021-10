For most teams, continually falling behind early in games isn’t a formula for success. But as we well know, the 2021 Phillies aren’t most teams. For some reason, the Phillies seem to only start playing well once they’re trailing by a few runs. On Friday night, they fell behind, came back to take the lead, fell behind again, and then came back once more. The result was an 8-6 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO