CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Friday's top prospect performers

MLB
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's a look at Friday’s top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Marlins: Max Meyer, RHP (MLB No. 31), Triple-A Jacksonville. The newly-minted Triple-A hurler made a dazzling first impression, striking out 10 over five innings on the day he was called up to Jacksonville. Meyer, the third overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, allowed one run on two hits and a walk. September had been an uncharacteristically tough month on Meyer, who allowed 13 runs (eight earned) in three starts with Double-A Pensacola. But make no mistake -- he earned this promotion. In 20 Double-A starts during his debut season, the 22-year-old posted a 2.41 ERA and 113 strikeouts. Marlins prospects stats »

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Pratto
Person
Quinn Priester
FanSided

Cardinals DFA pitcher who talked back to Yadier Molina

It turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch. Daniel Ponce de Leon has been designated for assignment with just two weeks left in the MLB season, making wIt turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch.ay for minor-league pitcher Brandon Waddell, who has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Waddell will likely fill a bullpen role.
MLB
Marietta Daily Journal

Atlanta Braves

Braves All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman hits free agency this offseason, but he said he hopes to remain in Atlanta. The Philadelphia Phillies will have their best shot to catch the Atlanta Braves in the National League East when the teams begin a three-game …
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Mlb Pipeline#Phillies#Mlb Draft#Minor League#Double A Pensacola#Era#Marlins#Omaha Pratto#Multihomer#Double A And Triple A#Royals#Giants#Orioles#Lhp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
draysbay.com

Rays promote top pitching prospect Shane Baz

The Rays have called up their top pitching prospect Shane Baz to make his major league debut tonight. Baz was the Player To Be Named Later in the trade that sent Chris Archer to the Pittsburgh Pirates, and in a twist of fate, was added to the major league roster in the corresponding move that transferred the since re-signed and re-injured Archer to the 60-day injured list.
MLB
Fort Bend Star

Astros’ top prospect makes Sugar Land debut

Sugar Land Skeeters fans may have just seen the Astros’ catcher of the future suit up in their own backyard earlier this week. Astros catcher prospect Korey Lee, who is also rated as the organization’s top overall prospect by MLB Pipeline, made his debut with the Skeeters, the Astros’ Triple-A affiliate, on Monday night against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Constellation Field.
MLB
crescentcitysports.com

LSU trio named to D1Baseball’s Top 100 college prospects for 2022 MLB Draft

BATON ROUGE, La. – Three LSU players have been named to the D1Baseball.com Top 100 College Prospects List for the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft. LSU infielder Jacob Berry is No. 1 on the list; infielder Cade Doughty is No. 19; and right-handed pitcher Eric Reyzelman is No. 86. Berry,...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy