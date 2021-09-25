Friday's top prospect performers
Here's a look at Friday’s top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Marlins: Max Meyer, RHP (MLB No. 31), Triple-A Jacksonville. The newly-minted Triple-A hurler made a dazzling first impression, striking out 10 over five innings on the day he was called up to Jacksonville. Meyer, the third overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, allowed one run on two hits and a walk. September had been an uncharacteristically tough month on Meyer, who allowed 13 runs (eight earned) in three starts with Double-A Pensacola. But make no mistake -- he earned this promotion. In 20 Double-A starts during his debut season, the 22-year-old posted a 2.41 ERA and 113 strikeouts. Marlins prospects stats »www.mlb.com
Comments / 0