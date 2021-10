If Nick Garcia has his way, he won’t throw another pitch in 2021. The Pittsburgh Pirates farmhand is on deck to start Game 4 of the Low-A Southeast League championship series for the Bradenton Marauders, if necessary. The Marauders have won the first two games of the series, which means they can wrap up the championship Friday night with a Game 3 win, having taken down New York Yankees affiliate Tampa in each of the first two games in the best-of-five series.

BASEBALL ・ 9 DAYS AGO