Timely offense lifts Kansas City Royals to victory over the Tigers in Detroit
The Kansas City Royals offense hardly exploded, but it certainly delivered in key instances to pave the way for a series-opening victory in the Motor City on Friday night. The Royals collected just one hit with runners in scoring position and they didn’t hit a home run, but they did smoke a pair of triples as well as come through with a pair of sacrifice flies in earning a 3-1 win over the Detroit Tigers in front of an announced 24,877 at Comerica Park.www.kansas.com
