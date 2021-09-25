CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timely offense lifts Kansas City Royals to victory over the Tigers in Detroit

By Lynn Worthy
Wichita Eagle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas City Royals offense hardly exploded, but it certainly delivered in key instances to pave the way for a series-opening victory in the Motor City on Friday night. The Royals collected just one hit with runners in scoring position and they didn’t hit a home run, but they did smoke a pair of triples as well as come through with a pair of sacrifice flies in earning a 3-1 win over the Detroit Tigers in front of an announced 24,877 at Comerica Park.

