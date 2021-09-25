CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Canary Writer Teases New Details About HBO Max Movie

By Spencer Perry
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this summer came the surprise announcement that Emmy-nominated Lovecraft Country showrunner Misha Green has been tapped to write a screenplay for Jurnee Smollett's Black Canary, the DC hero who first appeared in the Birds of Prey feature film. Further details haven't been confirmed but Green herself has a couple of teases for us. As noticed by Murphy's Multiverse, Green took to social media this week asking for her followers to help her "procrastinate from writing while also thinking about writing," asking for questions about screenwriting, storytelling & TV making that she would do her best to answer. While the thread features a lot of practical advice about the craft of writing itself, she did offer a couple of winks at Black Canary.

