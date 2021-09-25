CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers rally past Orioles, 8-5

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (AP) — Adolis García hit a go-ahead two-run double in a five-run ninth inning and the Texas Rangers snapped a five-game losing streak with 8-5 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night. Baltimore centerfielder Cedric Mullins became the first player in Orioles history to hit 30 home runs and steal 30 bases in a season and received a curtain call after he hit a three-run shot in the second — his first homer since Sept. 11.

