Harvard dominates in Ivy opener, 49-17, Murphy has most wins

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Aaron Shampklin and Sone Ntoh rushed for two touchdowns apiece en route to a 49-17 win over Brown in their Ivy League opener. A crowd of 20,748 was on hand to watch Crimson coach Tim Murphy earn his 180th Ivy League win, surpassing Yale’s Carmen Cozza (1965-96) for most coaching wins in the Ivy. Shampklin carried 13 times for 121 yards and the Crimson had outgained Brown 104-7 by halftime and finished with 243 yards rushing to 14. Brown’s EJ Perry completed 34 of 45 passes for 346 yards and two touchdowns, including a two-yarder to Wes Rockett as the game ended.

