Motorsports

Lewis Hamilton Shares Video of the Moment He Hit Mechanic with Race Car: 'My Heart was in My Mouth'

By Daniela Avila
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLewis Hamilton bumped into his front jack man as he came to a stop in the pit stop while practicing for the Russia Grand Prix on Friday. Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton is sharing the moment he knocked over a mechanic — who is thankfully okay — on the race track.

IN THIS ARTICLE
