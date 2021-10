As the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continues rising in Iowa, the CEO of the state’s largest hospital says he’s dealing with staffing shortages and burnout. Suresh Gunasekaran, who heads the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, says the staff is straining with the jump in both COVID and non-COVID patients. He says it’s a statewide trend. “There are bed challenges that are being caused by not having enough staffing,” Gunasekaran says, “and we see that by increased transfer requests from various different parts of the state when they’re unable to staff the same number of beds that they were last year.”

10 DAYS AGO