Family and friends of Jelani Day pushing for justice

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — Friends and family members of Jelani Day are pushing for answers into his death just one day after investigators identified his body. "My son wasn't involved in streets, he wasn't a gangbanger...he wasn't nothing. I guess that could have been the narrative and it would have been let's forget about him," said Day's mother Carmen Bolden Day. "But he was a productive citizen, I raised a good young man and somebody did this to him."