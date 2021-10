Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski has not yet said whether she'll run for reelection in 2022 — but she is well aware of potential baggage one of her challengers could be carrying. Murkowski took aim at her would-be GOP challenger, Kelly Tshibaka, over the candidate's ties to Alaska in an interview with CNN, an opening salvo in what could emerge as the most high-profile proxy war between Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell and former President Donald Trump in next year's midterms.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 HOUR AGO