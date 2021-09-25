LA Rams class of 2021 remain eerily quiet in 2021
The LA Rams made a number of interesting, if not downright shocking, moves in the 2021 NFL Draft when the team, facing a number of free-agent losses in 2022, instead focused their draft picks upon the one place that was bursting with depth and talent. The interesting part is that the draft picks seemed to imply that the Rams were unhappy with returning veterans from the 2020 roster. The shocking part is that few of the rookies selected were projected to be much of an impact in 2021.www.chatsports.com
